UK Prime Minister to Keep EU Waiting for Brexit Announcement

UK Prime Minister May Be Able to Trigger Article 50 as Early as Tuesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The bill that will allow May to officially launch the departure process went to the lower chamber of the British parliament on Monday and is likely to make it to the upper chamber by the end of the day.

"We have been clear that the prime minister will trigger Article 50 by the end of March," a spokesman was quoted by the Financial Times newspaper as saying.

If passed unamended by the Lords, it would be well on its way to become a law. British media said earlier that would allow May to declare Brexit in the Commons on Tuesday, but her office is reportedly adamant she will not do that.

"I’ve said ‘end’ many times but it would seem I didn’t put it in capital letters quite strongly enough," her spokesman told reporters, according to FT.

He stressed the deadline was still the final week of this month, after the prime minister said last year she planned to inform Brussels about UK’s decision to quit by the end of March 2017.