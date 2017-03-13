Ukraine Court Extends Arrest of Russian Soldier Adbucted Near Crimea Till May 15

KIEV (Sputnik) — Another Kiev court earlier ruled to extend until May 11 the arrest of another Russian serviceman, Warrant Officer Maksim Odintsov, who was kidnapped together with Baranov.

"[The court rules] to uphold request of prosecutors to extend the custody of Baranov, and extends the arrest until May 15, 2017," Judge Elena Pavlenko announced.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko Ukraine Extends Arrest of Russian National Until May 11

In November 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Baranov and Odintsov were kidnapped and whisked across the border to the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine with an apparent goal to press criminal charges against them.

The Security Service of Ukraine said later that the detained Russian servicemen had previously served in the Ukrainian army and after Crimea’s reunification with Russia went to serve in the Russian army. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against them over their alleged desertion and state treason.