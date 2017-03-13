Register
18:57 GMT +313 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Black Hats, White Hats & The Dark Web, A Quick Guide Through Cyberspace

    The Darknet: a Fraudster's Paradise

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 166 0 0

    Technology is now at the root of almost all serious crime, Europe’s police agency Europol said in a report. Radio Sputnik talked to Professor Ernesto Savona, a member of Europol's academic advisory group and the director of the research center TRANSCRIME.

    The Europol report warned that the returns generated by document fraud, money laundering and online trade of illegal goods helps finance other damaging crimes.

    Pills
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Don't Care! Dark Web Drug Dealers Reveal Their Wares
    In an interview with Sputnik, Professor Savona said that in their search for anonymity criminal groups look to technology, which helps them  become anonymous.

    “The Darknet makes it much more difficult to trace criminals people engaged in traditional crimes like drug trafficking, fraud and other criminal activity,” Professor Savona said.

    When asked about the spheres that are more vulnerable to cyber criminals, he observed that cyber criminals do not necessarily have to be organized.

    “Fraud is becoming more and more sophisticated, and individual cyber criminals are actually comminuting crimes and making other people commit crimes,” Savona continued, adding that fraud remains the number one crime committed through the Darknet, followed by drug trafficking and other offenses.

    Speaking about the ways law enforcement organizations can respond to such cross-cutting criminal treats and challenges, Ernesto Savona said that first of all, they need to become more technologically savvy.

    “Technology is neutral; it can be used by criminals and law enforcers alike. There are a lot of things to be done, especially in Europe, to organize the technological capabilities of the law enforcement agencies and improve cooperation, which at the moment is not strong enough.”

    He also said that food control should be much better organized with police keeping an eye on places with a high degree of criminal activity.

    “Experts say that 80 percent of criminal activity is going on at 20 percent of places, like city squares and streets. We need police officers concentrated at these 20 percent of places. We should also spend more on technology to improve law enforcement’s capability to fight cybercrime,” Professor Savona emphasized.

    Digital skills
    Drugs Galore: French MP Demands a Crackdown on Dark Web Sales
    According to Europol, the wider use of technology by criminal gangs is the greatest challenge now facing law enforcement around the world.

    “Criminals have always been adept at exploiting technology,” Europol director Rob Wainwright wrote in the report. “However, the rate of technological innovation and the ability of organized criminals to adapt these technologies have been increasing steadily over recent years.”

    Rob Wainwright also said that to effectively combat cybercrime, police officers across the European Union will have to acquire the same degree of technical know-how over the course of the next four years.

    “We’ve got to have police officers with digital, forensic analytical capabilities. They have got to get used to following crime across the Darknet, however challenging that is,” added.

    The report revealed that the number of organized crime groups being investigated in Europe has increased by nearly 40 percent since 2014 to at least 5,000.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Don't Care! Dark Web Drug Dealers Reveal Their Wares
    'A Great Thing': Hackers Take Down Fifth of Dark Web, Post User Data Online
    Dark Web Marketplace Bans Sale of Opioid Drug Due to Increase in Deaths
    Tags:
    technological knowhow, Darknet, illegal trade, cyber crime, TRANSCRIME research center, Europol, Ernesto Savona, Rob Wainwright, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok