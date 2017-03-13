Lithuania Checking Amount of Russian-Made TV Content on Air - Official

© Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi Kremlin Welcomes Ability to Voice Position in Likely Critical Putin Documentary - Spokesman

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — In his letter, Kasciunas, a member of The Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats party, claimed that the amount of Russian-made content on Lithuanian TV had recently increased, noted signs of the propaganda of Russian or Soviet lifestyle, and requested that the commission check if any Lithuanian media laws were being violated.

"We have received the letter from lawmaker Kasciunas. We cannot ignore the message, our service is working on that issue. We are looking into the amount of content produced in Russia that is shown by Lithuanian broadcasters," Birute Kersiene said.

It is unclear, at the moment, when the commission will present its findings on the matter.