This is How Erdogan Can Emerge Victorious From Dutch-Turkish Diplomatic Spat

On Saturday, it was reported that Dutch authorities revoked the landing permission for Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for security concerns. The minister was expected to visit a meeting for Turkish expats in Rotterdam.

Moreover, on the same day, Turkish Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was denied entry to the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam. She was planning to meet local Turkish diaspora representatives to inform them of Turkey's upcoming referendum.

Ankara has been seeking support from Turkish expats for a constitutional referendum on transition from the existing parliamentary system to an executive presidency. The vote is scheduled for April 16.

Commenting on the incident, President Erdogan labelled the Dutch authorities as "Nazi remnants" and "fascists."

Erdogan also threatened Amsterdam with retaliatory measures. In turn, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it did not want the Dutch ambassador to Ankara to return from leave "for some time."

If the amendment is passed the Turkish president will have the right to issue orders, dissolve the parliament, impose a state of emergency and appoint ministers and other senior officials. The office of the prime minister will be abolished by 2019.

"Europe is trying to turn Turkey and Russia against each other. This will lead to further radicalization of European politics. Country members of the European Unions are not mono-ethnical. This situation may end up with a division in the European community," Ismail told Sputnik.

However, according to the expert, against expectations of European politicians, their actions will not weaken Erdogan.

"The situation will be the opposite. The Turkish leader, his part and his electorate will become even more united. Even the Turkish opposition has sided with the ruling party on the incident," he pointed out.

Ismail said that it was against the law to prevent a Turkish minister from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.

"This decision was political. The actions by the Dutch authorities were illegal. They blocked the minister from entering the consulate. This is a diplomatic crisis. The reasons are the rise of far-right sentiments in Europe and attempts to portray Turkey as an enemy," the expert said.

However, he added that the current diplomatic row will not have serious consequences for Ankara-Amsterdam bilateral ties.

"A crisis in relations with the Netherlands will not be very bad for Turkey. There will be certain diplomatic protest moves, but it’s already clear that the Dutch government wants to reconcile and find a way out of this crisis," Ismail concluded.

