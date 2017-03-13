Register
    French centre-right opposition Les Republicains (LR) party MP Jacques Myard

    Turkish Rally in France Political Error, National Sovereignty Violation

    The French government's decision to allow Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s campaign meeting with expats in the French northeastern city of Metz was a political error and a violation of France’s sovereignty, Jacques Myard, a lawmaker from The Republicans party, told Sputnik.

    Francois Fillon former French prime minister.
    Fillon Accuses Hollande of Breaking European Solidarity by Allowing Turkish Campaign Rally
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Metz political rally on Sunday, which had the blessing of the French authorities weeks in advance, was held amid the row between Ankara and several EU nations, most notably the Netherlands, which barred on Saturday the Turkish foreign minister from speaking in the country to promote a referendum on the constitutional changes. On the same day, the Turkish family and social affairs minister was denied entry to the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam and then deported to Germany.

    "Paris' authorization of the Turkish political rally [in Metz] is an error as it is a direct violation of France’s sovereignty as it is an act carried out by a foreign public authority on the sovereign territory. If the public international law permits foreigners to participate in the national elections, France strictly regulates this right to avoid political interference and excesses," Myard said.

    The lawmaker also accused the French government of violating the European solidarity by allowing the Turkish foreign minister to hold a campaign meeting, where Cavusoglu called the Netherlands the "capital of fascism."

    Demonstrators with banners of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gather outside the Turkish consulate to welcome the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who decided to travel to Rotterdam by land after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight was barred from landing by the Dutch government, in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017.
    Netherlands Slams Turkey's 'Unacceptable Verbal Aggression' Amid Rally Ban Row
    Myard stressed that this decision by the outgoing French government was a diplomatic error that could result in Ankara's further attempts to weigh in on the choices of the French in politics.

    "The government has committed a diplomatic error … by giving free rein to the man [Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] who won’t stop at that, who has understood perfectly the cowardice of the worn out [French] government, an error, which will be very difficult to correct, except at the expense of a major crisis," Myard said.

    The diplomatic dispute between Ankara and the European nations intensified last week, when Erdogan compared the German, and later also Dutch, authorities to the Nazis for banning Ankara’s campaign rallies in Germany ahead of a crucial vote on the constitutional reform in Turkey that would give the country's president greater powers.

    The Turkish referendum on the amendment is scheduled for April 16.

