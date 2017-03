MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is progressing on cyber defense as it dealt with 500 incidents every month last year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said unveiling the alliance's 2016 annual report Monday.

"NATO is making good progress on cyber defense. In 2016, NATO experts dealt with an average of 500 cyber incidents per month, a 60 percent increase on the previous year," Stoltenberg said in Brussels.