© REUTERS/ Stephane Mahe Le Pen Regains Leading Positions in 1st Round of French Presidential Election - Poll

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Sunday, Le Pen told a Polish daily Rzeczpospolita that she was going to propose the PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski to work together in dismantling the European Union if she wins the upcoming French presidential election.

"The Law and Justice is not interested in dismantling the EU," Mazurek said on Twitter, referring to Le Pen’s proposal.

According to polls, Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right National Front (FN) party, is expected to win the first round of presidential election, but lose in the subsequent run-off. The far-right candidate is an avid critic of the European Union, and her anti-EU rhetoric has resonated throughout her presidential campaign. Le Pen blames the European Union for stripping France of its sovereignty, calling for a referendum on the country's exit from the union.

Apart of from that, the FN party leader’s presidential program includes the restoration of national borders, exit from the Schengen zone, reestablishment of customs offices, denial of French citizenship to undocumented immigrants, and simplification of their deportation.

The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, while the run-off between the top two candidates is expected to take place on May 7.