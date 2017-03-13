Russia Urges Parties to Recent Minister Ban Dispute to Show Restraint - Kremlin

"We certainly urge both the Hague and Ankara to restraint, to constructivism and de-escalation of the tension that has arisen between the two countries," Peskov told reporters.
Turkey sent the Netherlands two diplomatic notes Monday criticizing the treatment of a Turkish minister, who was denied entrance to its consulate in Rotterdam on Saturday, and the "disproportionate" Dutch police response to a gathering protesting the ban.
"We do not believe that there is a need for any mediators," Peskov stressed. "Only these two countries can get out of this situation."
