May Appoints Anti-Subversion Minister Fearing Russia's Meddling in UK Election

According to The Times newspaper, Gummer will be in charge of protecting the Britain's democracy following concerns that "Russian cyberattacks, fake news and money could destabilise democracy."
On Sunday, the UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) warned the United Kingdom's political parties in a letter to safeguard their network communications, and cautioned that government institutions and think tanks may become targets for hacking attacks.
The Russian hacking scandal emerged in the United States, with Washington claiming that Moscow allegedly influenced last year's US presidential elections. Similar unfounded accusations have been made in Germany and France.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted any allegations about Russia's alleged involvement in US election process and said that Russia did not cooperate with US President Donald Trump's staff during the election campaign. Trump has also said there was no evidence to suggest that the election results had been swayed.
The next UK general election is due to be held before May 2020.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete What is being subverted from what? We didn't vote for this woman but she gets to subvert Britain with neo-liberal paranoia.
sophm0e38