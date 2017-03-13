Dutch Prime Minister Demands Apology From Turkey Over Nazi Remarks

"Turkey should apologize for comparing the Dutch with the Nazis," Rutte told reporters Sunday, as quoted by Deutsche Welle broadcaster.
He added that the remarks were unacceptable and did not contribute to deescalation of the conflict.
Ankara has been seeking support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change that would increase the president's powers.
The Turkish referendum on the constitutional amendment is scheduled for April 16.
IS Russia taking note?
cast235
They want to accept refugees to brain wash them with lies and propaganda, to use them to vote as ex pats , for whatever E.U wants.
THIS will be the same scenario as Syria. Where ASSAD will be BANNED from contacting ex pats to vote in Syria.
The BEST is that ONLY those living in Syria will VOTE. No one else anywhere.
Dutch resents visitors and people NOT from the country. So why not begin taking notes now, to see what will happen in Syria.
Syria will have to approve all. Damascus.
West wants all in Syria to remove Russia somehow. And then do it all at west established KANGAROO organizations.