UK Government Has Plan in Case No Brexit Deal With EU Happens

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, parliamentary foreign affairs select committee urged the government to be well prepared for the possibility that no Brexit deal will be reached.

"The simple truth is we have been planning for the contingency — all the various outcomes, all the possible outcomes of the negotiations," Davis told the BBC broadcaster in an interview.

He added that the case of no deal was unlikely as it was in everybody's interest to get a good outcome.

Also on Saturday, media reported that there was a "80 to 90 percent chance" that the House of Lords would pass the Brexit bill by midnight on Monday, allowing Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger the Article 50 as soon as Tuesday.

The United Kingdom held a referendum last June and decided to leave the European Union.