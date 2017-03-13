Daesh Linked to Plotting Terrorist Attack in German Essen

© AFP 2017/ Boris Roessler / dpa German Police Detain Two People Amid Terror Threat in Essen City

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group is linked to plotting a terrorist attack in a shopping center in the German city of Essen, prevented by the police, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said Sunday.

"The connection with the so-called Islamic State terrorist group is obvious. In fact, there is evidence… instructions from the region from a person, who went there. It shows, to what extent the connection is close, and it is good that the law enforcement agencies on the federal level were vigilant," de Maiziere said in the air of ARD broadcaster.

On Saturday, German police closed a shopping mall in Essen amid security concerns over possible terrorist attack and conducted searches in neighboring Oberhausen city, detaining two people. No reports, whether the detainees are considered to be suspects in the planned attack, have been provided yet.

Germany has been on edge after a string of Islamist-linked attacks last year, the deadliest being the truck-ramming of a Berlin Christmas market. Daesh member, Anis Amri, drove a stolen truck into a crowd, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.