German Interior Minister Speaks Out Against Turkish Campaigns

© AP Photo/ Axel Schmidt,file Berlin Hopes Ankara to End Comparisons of Modern Germany With Nazis

BERLIN (Sputnik) — German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere spoke out on Sunday against campaigns by Turkish ministers among immigrants in Germany as a rally ban row between Ankara and EU states escalates.

“Turkish campaigns have no place here in Germany,” de Maiziere told ARD broadcaster, adding that there were “clear limits” such as “insulting Germany or its constitutional order.”

Earlier in March, Ankara accused Berlin of blocking several rallies across Germany aimed at promoting support for Turkey's referendum on constitutional changes among Turkish expat community. Commenting on the restrictions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Germany's activities were "no different to those of the Nazi period." The office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that such statements were "uncalled-for and unjustifiable."

Following the Dutch authorities' landing refusal for Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and a decision to deny entry for Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya to the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam on Saturday, Ankara reacted furiously, promising reciprocal actions and sanctions against the Netherlands.