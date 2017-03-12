Register
22:49 GMT +312 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkey's Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya (C) speaks during a news conference at Ataturk International airport in Istanbul, Turkey, March 12, 2017.

    Turkish Family Minister Complains of 'Rough' and 'Ugly' Treatment in Netherlands

    © REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
    Europe
    Get short URL
    731913

    Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who was expelled from the Netherlands yesterday as the row between her country and the Dutch escalates, called her treatment at Dutch hands "ugly."

    Kaya had traveled to the Netherlands by land to attempt to meet with Turks at her country's consulate in Rotterdam after the Turkish foreign minister's plane was denied permission to land in Dutch territory. Hours after entering the country, Kaya was escorted back to the border.

    Demonstrators with banners of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gather outsidethe Turkish consulate to welcome the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who decided to travel to Rotterdam by land after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight was barred from landing by the Dutch government, in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    Netherlands Slams Turkey's 'Unacceptable Verbal Aggression' Amid Rally Ban Row

    "We were subjected to rude and tough treatment… Treating a female minister this way is very ugly," she told reporters after she landed in Istanbul, DW reported.

    "As a minister holding a diplomatic passport, I don't have to get permission to come together with our citizens at our consulate, which is considered Turkish territory," said Kaya. 

    Dutch police blocked Kaya from entering the consulate in Rotterdam, where hundreds of protesters had gathered. Twelve were eventually arrested after tensions boiled over and some protesters threw rocks and bottles at police. Dutch police, some on horseback, used water cannons and their batons to disperse the crowd.

    The Dutch government said it told Turkey the minister would not be able to enter.

    Kaya's trip, as well as the aborted visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, was intended to rally support for a referendum in Turkey next month that will greatly expand the powers of the presidency, currently held by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled the country for more than 13 years, 11 as prime minister and two so far as president. Until now, the presidency has been a largely ceremonial role. 

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had said he found it inappropriate for foreign governments to be addressing Dutch citizens. "The Dutch public space is not the place to conduct another country's political campaign," he said in a Dutch-language Facebook post about a week ago.

    Several European countries have called off rallies to drum up support for the referendum among Turkish expats. Before traveling to the Netherlands, both Dutch and German authorities had cancelled some of Kaya's meetings. 

    Despite several phone calls with his counterpart, Turkish Prime Minister Benali Yildirim, the situation has not calmed, with the Irish Times reporting that Rutte finally said, "The Turkish government keeps talking about Turkish citizens in the Netherlands… These are Dutch citizens."

    Leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu delivers a speech during the 35th General Assembly of the party at Ankara Sports Hall in Ankara, on January 16, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ ADEM ALTAN
    Turkish Opposition CHP Leader Calls for Suspension of Relations With Netherlands

    Now, Erdogan has called the Dutch "Nazis" and "fascists" and both he and Yildirim have threatened sanctions on the Netherlands. Rutte has called the comments "crazy" and said his country cannot do business with Turkey if they resort to "blackmail," referring to the threatened sanctions.

    Amid protests in front of the Dutch consulate in Istanbul, a man apparently climbed onto the roof and replaced the flag of the Netherlands with that of Turkey. The Dutch ambassador, out of the country on holiday, has reportedly been told not to return.

    Rutte is in the middle of a tense election campaign in which his party is in a very tight race with flamboyant right-winger Geert Wilders, who has often been accused of Islamophobia. Wilders is milking the diplomatic spat on social media. The election will be held March 15.

    The constitutional changes Turkey is proposing would push the country away from democracy and toward authoritarianism, a legal advisory body to the Council of Europe said March 10.

    Related:

    Dutch-Turkish Row Galvanizes Electoral Intrigue in the Netherlands
    'Nazi Remnants, Fascists': Erdogan Goes Ballistic Amid This Step by Netherlands
    Turkish Referendum Campaign Standoff Spills Over Into the Netherlands
    Tags:
    referendum, ban, rally, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mark Rutte, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, Turkey, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Gregoire Trez
      It was all filmed.
    • Reply
      John Twining
      Oh, "rough" and "ugly" treatment by the Dutch police doing their duty huh? Dear oh dear, I'm sure it's a shocking contrast to the kind, gentlemanly treatment handsomely dispensed by the Turkish police every time they deal with political undesirables. Lulz

      Seriously. What planet is she from?
    • Reply
      Blackie
      The facts speak for themselves, Holland is NAZI .
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Banksy's Hotel of Discord Boasts 'World’s Worst View'
    Banksy's Hotel of Discord Boasts 'World's Worst View'
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok