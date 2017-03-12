Fillon Accuses Hollande of Breaking Solidarity by Allowing Turkish Rally

"Francois Hollande has blatantly broken the European solidarity when a common position should clearly have prevailed to manage Turkish demands. The French government should have prevented the meeting from taking place," Fillon said in a statement.
He stressed that Turkey had "no place in the European Union."
Ankara has been seeking support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change that would increase the president's powers. The Turkish referendum on the constitutional amendment is scheduled for April 16.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete fillon can go back to his castle after the election, he has lost all crebibility, - not that he had much to start with, being Sarkozy's doormat for 5 years... Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Well hollande is the worst president ever! Nothing to expect..
