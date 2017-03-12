Register
17:36 GMT +312 March 2017
    A destroyed balcony of a residential building on Partizanskaya Street in Donetsk, damaged during a shelling by the Ukrainian military

    OSCE SMM Ready to Patrol East Ukraine's Donetsk Water Filtration Station

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    Europe
    37411

    The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) said on Sunday it was prepared to patrol the Donetsk water filtration station (DFS) near the Donetsk suburb of Avdiivka amid continued clashes between Ukrainian forces and Donbass militia.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The station, located on the line of contact between the sides, again ceased functioning on Saturday, with Donetsk militia accusing Kiev of shelling the area and damaging power lines.

    Smoke rises from the chemical plant in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine (File)
    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Expert Forebodes Chemical Disaster in Industry-Rich Donbass if War Continues
    The mission's mirror patrol practice entails sending patrols on both sides of the line of contact.

    Water supply in the war-torn parts of eastern Ukraine, including Avdiivka, was disrupted after fighting broke out in the vicinity of the filtration station. Special representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine Martin Sajdik stated in early March that the sides had agreed to halt the fighting and enable safe and secure access for filter station staff as well as clearing the area of mines. The station's operations were, however, again halted on March 6 and its staff evacuated.

    The station, located seven miles from Donetsk, supplies water to a number of towns and cities on both sides of the contact line and regularly suffers from fighting during ceasefire violations. Avdiivka's residents have also suffered from power cuts, one of these week-long.

    OSCE, Special Monitoring Mission of OSCE (OSCE SMM), Ukraine, Donbass, Donetsk
      cast235
      To give coordinates to KIEV to SHELL civilians and prevent E Ukraine from controlling the water.
      OSCE is SOLD and is a E.U NATO organization.
      Sop MANY trolls at Facebook comments areas.
      marcanhalt
      What was it tht W.C Fields use to say whenever a little kid came near him? Oh, yes..."Go awaay. You both me." It is what the Donbass area should say whenever the OSCE comes around without their bid on and a cup of coffee and doughnuts in each hand. What a worthless bunch of scags! They could not give an accurate report on an afternoon rain on the lawn.
