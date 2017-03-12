OSCE SMM Ready to Patrol East Ukraine's Donetsk Water Filtration Station

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The station, located on the line of contact between the sides, again ceased functioning on Saturday, with Donetsk militia accusing Kiev of shelling the area and damaging power lines.

#OSCE SMM ready 2 conduct mirror patrols 2 facilitate repairs @ #Donetsk water station, waiting for sides to issue/implement sec guarantees — OSCE SMM Ukraine (@OSCE_SMM) 12 марта 2017 г.

The mission's mirror patrol practice entails sending patrols on both sides of the line of contact.

Water supply in the war-torn parts of eastern Ukraine, including Avdiivka, was disrupted after fighting broke out in the vicinity of the filtration station. Special representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine Martin Sajdik stated in early March that the sides had agreed to halt the fighting and enable safe and secure access for filter station staff as well as clearing the area of mines. The station's operations were, however, again halted on March 6 and its staff evacuated.

The station, located seven miles from Donetsk, supplies water to a number of towns and cities on both sides of the contact line and regularly suffers from fighting during ceasefire violations. Avdiivka's residents have also suffered from power cuts, one of these week-long.