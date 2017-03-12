Central Batumi Calming Down Following Overnight Anti-Police Riots

TBILISI (Sputnik) — Georgian police have detained 40 people following overnight anti-police riots in the regional capital Batumi, Interior Minister Giorgi Mghebrishvili said.

"A total of 40 people have been detained in the operation, these are being identified… All provocateurs and riot instigators will be punished according to the law," Mghebrishvili said, as broadcast by the Rustavi 2 channel, after arriving to the Adjara Autonomous Republic capital.

The minister called on residents to stay indoors while the cleanup continued.

Minister of Health and Social Care of Ajara Zaal Mikeladze said 33 people have been injured in the events and were admitted to local hospitals, 15 of these police officers.

"Basically we are talking about minor injuries and light gas poisoning."

Late on Saturday, anti-police protests turned into riots after an incident involving traffic police issuing a fine.

The clearing operation was conducted with no major clashes when groups of rioters left the central Chavchavadze Street seeing a special police unit arriving at the scene. Police then proceeded to disperse the remaining protesters away from the Interior Ministry building using rubber bullets.

Police and fire trucks remain on the scene, while police are conducting an operation to detain those responsible for the riots. Chavchavadze Street shop fronts have been smashed, pavements and barriers were damaged and traffic lights are not working, with burned cars lining the street. City authorities plan to state the scale of the damages later on.

Riots erupted after a traffic police officer tried issuing a driver with a fine while verbally abusing him. Witnesses said several locals defended the driver, engaging in clashes with police with six people detained as a result. The arrests prompted hundreds of people to gather at the Adjara Autonomous Republic Interior Ministry and demand for the new traffic police chief to resign, citing excessive fines. Riots followed, with dozens injured, around half of these police officers. Cars were burned and shots resonated throughout the city center, with police fending rioters away from the Interior Ministry building and deploying tear gas.

The Georgian Interior Ministry ordered the release of the six people detained in an attempt to quell the violence. Interior Minister Giorgi Mghebrishvili arrived in Batumi and the regional government head Zurab Pataradze also returned to the city.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has accused "destructive" political forces of causing the riots, stressing that police were in minimum response mode to avoid any escalation.