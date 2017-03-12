Register
07:49 GMT +312 March 2017
Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a press conference during a European Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels on March 9, 2017

    May to Call on Brussels to Return $10.95Bln Held by EU Investment Bank

    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 16130

    Theresa May will ask the European Union to hand back nine billion pounds of the UK funds held by the European Investment Bank, local media reported.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a press conference during a European Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels on March 9, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    As Painful as Possible: Brussels Will Try to Squeeze Britain Dry as It Leaves EU
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May will ask the European Union to hand back nine billion pounds ($10.95 billion) of the UK funds held by the European Investment Bank (EIB), local media reported Sunday citing senior government sources.

    The Sunday Times newspaper reported that the prime minister would make the move as soon as she would trigger the Article 50 initiating Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

    Earlier in the day, media reported that May would likely be able to trigger Article 50 as early as Tuesday as there was an "80 to 90 percent chance" that the House of Lords would pass the Brexit bill by midnight on Monday.

    Earlier in March, media reported that lawyers and Conservative Party parliament members have concluded that there was no legal basis for Brussels to demand a 60-billion-divorce settlement from the United Kingdom.

    The United Kingdom held a referendum last June and decided to leave the European Union.

    Related:

    As Painful as Possible: Brussels Will Try to Squeeze Britain Dry as It Leaves EU
    Brussels Lacks Legal Basis to Ask UK to Pay Billions in Divorce Settlement
    EU Lawmaker Says Brussels 'Late to Join' Syrian Crisis Settlement
    Tags:
    European Investment Bank, Theresa May, Brussels, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meanwhile in Russia: Bikini Party at Frozen Lake Baikal
    Meanwhile in Russia: Bikini Party at Frozen Lake Baikal
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok