Over 30 Injured in Clashes Over Lega Nord Leader's Visit to Naples

© Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko Italian Lega Nord Party's Leader May Pay One More Visit to Crimea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 34 people, including 28 policemen, have been injured as a result of clashes prompted by the protest against the visit of Italy's Euroskeptic Lega Nord party's Federal Secretary Matteo Salvini to Naples, local media reported Sunday.

Police detained six protesters, TG24 broadcaster reported.

Initially peaceful protest on Saturday afternoon, which was attended by more than a thousand people, turned violent when a group of radicals of two or three hundred people attacked the police commissariat where Salvini's speech was to take place.

Lega Nord is a northern Italian regionalist party which supports broader autonomy for the Padania region. The party is represented in the Italian parliament and has been a longtime ally of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia