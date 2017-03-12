Over 30 Injured in Clashes Over Lega Nord Leader's Visit to Naples

Police detained six protesters, TG24 broadcaster reported.
Initially peaceful protest on Saturday afternoon, which was attended by more than a thousand people, turned violent when a group of radicals of two or three hundred people attacked the police commissariat where Salvini's speech was to take place.
Lega Nord is a northern Italian regionalist party which supports broader autonomy for the Padania region. The party is represented in the Italian parliament and has been a longtime ally of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia
