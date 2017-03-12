Turkish Family Minister Declared 'Undesirable Alien', Detained by Dutch Police

© REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir Brussels Partially Freezes EU Integration Funding for Ankara

Turkish Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya has been declared by Dutch authorities an "undesirable alien" and detained by police, local media reported.

The minister reportedly will be given a police escort back to German border.

On Saturday, Kaya was denied entrance to Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.

"I will go to the consulate building. That is a building belonging to my country and I am a minister of that country. There is no such international practice. I don't accept that decision, I reject it and I won't return to Germany," the minister said as quoted by Saily Sabah newspaper before being detained by Rotterdam police.

Dutch and German authorities called off her campaign meetings which were to come ahead of Turkish referendum on constitutional changes.

According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, Kaya’s meetings in the Dutch towns of Hengelo, Enschede and Wehl as well as the German city of Cologne were cancelled due to "security reasons."