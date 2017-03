© REUTERS/ Neil Hall UK Cabinet Ministers Forced to Cancel Foreign Trips Ahead of Brexit Bill Debate

LONDON (Sputnik) — The source told Sky News broadcaster that there was an "80 to 90 percent chance" that the House of Lords would pass the Brexit bill by midnight on Monday, allowing the Prime Minister to trigger the Article 50.

In February, the House of Commons, the UK lower house of parliament, voted in favor of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union by a vast margin of 494 members supporting the bill, with 122 members who voted against.

The United Kingdom held a referendum last June and decided to leave the European Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to start Brexit process by the end of March.