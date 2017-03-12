Dutch Police Disperse Protesters at Turkish Consulate in Rotterdam

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Dutch police used force to disperse protesters at Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, who gathered to protest Netherlands' decision to revoke landing permission for Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, media reported Sunday.

The foreign minister had planned to hold a Turkish expat rally in the run up to April's constitutional referendum. The incident followed rally bans in several other European countries.

Anadolu news agency reported that Dutch authorities used batons and mounted police against the protesters.

Ankara has been seeking support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change that would increase the president's powers. Despite the Turkish leadership's efforts a number of pre-voting rallies were cancelled in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would take retaliatory measures in response to the Dutch decision.

The Turkish referendum on the constitutional amendment is scheduled for April 16.