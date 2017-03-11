'We Must Have Control of the Sea': Ex-NATO Chiefs Urge North Atlantic Build-Up

The report, which contains chapters written by former NATO commanders James Stavridis and Philip Breedlove, recommends that NATO extend its naval presence in the North Atlantic too.
Breedlove expressed concern that Russia has developed "offensive long-range, high-precision capabilities and is building high-end maritime capabilities that could deny NATO members freedom of maneuver at sea," Stars and Stripes reported.
"As we look to the future we need to think more broadly and to re-emphasize the maritime domain. NATO must put the North Atlantic Ocean back on its agenda. We must have command of the sea," Breedlove wrote.
Breedlove, a four-star United States Air Force General who retired as Supreme Allied Commander of NATO forces in Europe last year, is a known war hawk. He has previously called for NATO to increase its military presence in Europe and for the US to supply lethal weapons to Kiev to use in eastern Ukraine.
Nikolai Topornin, an associate professor of European Law at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Moscow State Institute of International Relations, told Radio Sputnik that the latest report is another attempt to whip up anti-Russian hysteria with the aim of increasing NATO's naval presence.
"The man has simply set himself the task of telling everyone that Russia was violating some kind of strategic standards, is strengthening its military presence, including naval and may constitute some kind of threat," Topornin told Radio Sputnik.
An increased naval presence in the North Atlantic Ocean would add to NATO's increased land presence at Russia's western borders.
In January, the US transferred its largest contingent of troops and military equipment to Eastern Europe since the end of the Cold War.
In addition, on February 16 NATO defense chiefs approved the intensification of training exercises and drills in the Black Sea and greater co-ordination between national navies and the permanent NATO task force in the region.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I'm going to start calling them stink tanks. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Breedlove (retired) and the other active duty Pentagon Parasites need to be on trial. Treason and malfeasance are a few of the potential charges. These nitwits are not the best or the brightest. They are more like inflatable dolls or sex workers-----doing anything for a promotion and more money. They betray their uniform and country every day. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The hypocrisy of these idiots knows no bounds. On one hand they state "We need to control the seas in the North Atlantic" (as if it's theirs) while coming out the other side of their mouth "China's a threat to world commerce for their actions in the South China Sea" (for not wanting poachers and their provocations on their borders).
