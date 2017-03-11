German Police Detain Two People Amid Terror Threat in Essen City

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the police closed a shopping mall in Essen amid security concerns over a possible terror attack.

"Since 13:30 [12;30 GMT] the police have been conducting searches in an apartment in Oberhausen. The owner is currently being questioned. Police detained another man at 14:10 [13:10 GMT] in an Internet cafe in Oberhausen. The police will also question him and conduct searches in his apartment," the police said on Facebook.

Germany has been on edge after a string of Islamist-linked attacks last year, the deadliest being the truck-ramming of a Berlin Christmas market. The self-confessed Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group member, Anis Amri, drove a stolen truck into a crowd, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.