Register
19:41 GMT +311 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Canary

    A Little Birdie Told Me: Tech Firms Face Calls for Anti-Spying 'Warrant Canary'

    © Photo: kaʁstn Disk/Cat
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 83 0 0

    In the aftermath of the recent Vault 7 revelations about CIA hacking, the authorities should borrow from the "canary in a coal mine" principle to ensure that people are more aware of what intelligence services are up to, Die Linke politician Martin Kliehm told Sputnik Deutschland.

    Hacker
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Can of Worms: CIA Malware for Hacking Phones and TV's 'Will Be Used by Hackers'
    A German leftist politician has come up with an idea to help prevent intelligence agencies like the CIA hacking and spying on citizens with impunity.

    Martin Kliehm, chairman of Die Linke in the city of Frankfurt, told Sputnik Deutschland that in the aftermath of the Vault 7 revelations, the authorities should borrow from the "canary in a coal mine" principle to ensure that people are aware of what intelligence services are up to.

    Kliehm said that the activities of security services have effectively placed all citizens under suspicion, and the government needs to implement a warning system for the relevant civil society organizations that tells them people's right to privacy is being breached.

    "In principle, the entire population is under suspicion of terror. We are all terrorists. I think this is already too much. That's why I call on tech manufacturers to make their products as safe as possible and I advise large corporations like Google, Microsoft and so on, to incorporate a 'canary' so that civil rights organizations can recognize if these companies have received requests from intelligence services to construct 'a secret backdoor' in their products," Kliehm said.

    In the past, canaries were taken into mines because they are very sensitive to dangerous gases such as carbon monoxide. If the canary showed signs of distress or fell off its perch, it meant that gas had collected in the mine and warned the miners that they should exit the mine tunnels.

    Kliehm said a "warrant canary" statement could be used to indicate secret orders from intelligence agencies that force tech companies to reveal user data. At present, companies in the US receive a National Security Letter or US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court order asking them for user data. However, they are not allowed to publicize the receipt of such a document.

    A "warrant canary" would involve companies regularly publishing a statement that they have not received a National Security Letter or court order. If they don't publish the statement, it means that the company has received a secret order.

    NSA former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden
    © AFP 2017/ Frederick Florin
    Snowden Says WikiLeaks CIA Classified Leaks Archive 'Looks Authentic'
    Responding to the recent WikiLeaks release of documents regarding the CIA's hacking of popular tech products, Kliehm said the revelations "didn't surprise me at all."

    "The Snowden revelations in 2013 made it known that the US Consulate General in Frankfurt is most likely one of the sites (used by) the NSA and people across the world are simply being listened to with PRISM and all these other tools," Kliehm said.

    PRISM is the name of a tool used by the NSA and FBI to collect user data from users of nine US internet communications companies, including Google, Facebook and Microsoft. 

    PRISM software was also bought by Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND), which had known about the existence of the tool since 2011, along with the German Bundeswehr.

    "Of course, here in Germany we have some influence. We could impose stricter parliamentary control on the BND. In the last few years it has come to light several times that the BND, beyond the scope of its powers, passed data on to the NSA. It also became clear that there was surveillance and wiretapping that breached the constitution."

    On Tuesday WikiLeaks released thousands of documents leaked from the CIA's Computer Operations Group, the first batch of what it calls Vault 7.

    The documents reveal that the CIA developed more than a thousand hacking systems to exploit vulnerabilities and remotely control popular tech products and devices such as Android, Windows, iPhone and Samsung smart TVs.

    Related:

    Inspector Gadget: CIA-Infected Smartphones 'Help Spy on Their Hosts'
    Vault 7: Disgruntled CIA Workers Sent an Important Message to President Trump
    Is Alexa Connected to the CIA?
    Tags:
    Vault 7, Terrorist, spying, intelligence, technology, German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), National Security Agency (NSA), Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meanwhile in Russia: Bikini Party at Frozen Lake Baikal
    Meanwhile in Russia: Bikini Party at Frozen Lake Baikal
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok