Police in Germany's Essen Close Shopping Mall Amid Terror Threat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The police in the German city of Essen has closed a shopping mall amid security concerns over possible terror attack, the statement issued on Saturday said.

"The shopping mall at Limbecker Platz in Essen's center will remain closed on Saturday amid security concerns. The police have concrete evidence about a possible attack," the police said on Facebook.

Germany has been on edge after a string of Islamist-linked attacks last year, the deadliest being the truck-ramming of a Berlin Christmas market. The self-confessed Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group member, Anis Amri, drove a stolen truck into a crowd, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.

On March 8, Germany's domestic intelligence agency said the country was facing a threat of an attack at any moment.