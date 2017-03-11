Article 50 on Brexit Could Be Triggered Next Week, Irish Prime Minister Says

© REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke Merkel Confirms EU Leaders to Discuss Brexit at Extraordinary Summit

LONDON (Sputnik) – The United Kingdom could trigger Brexit procedures (Article 50 exit clause of the EU Treaty) already next week, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny has announced.

EU leaders could meet in April to discuss the guidelines for Brexit talks if "the [British] prime minister [Theresa May] moves Article 50, I think, by the March 15," Kenny said on Friday, as quoted by The Financial Times.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed on Friday that the leaders of the European Union were planning to hold an extraordinary summit on the United Kingdom’s exit from the bloc in early April.

Merkel said on Friday that Britain was expected to trigger Article 50 this month, but did not specify the date.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum held last June.