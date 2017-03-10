European Commission President Hopes UK to Come Back to EU

© Sputnik/ Sputnik Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Calls for Secondary Brexit Referendum

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – European Commission’s President Jean-Claude Juncker expressed his hope on Friday that the United Kingdom would return to the European Union.

“I don’t like Brexit because I would like to be in the same boat with British. The day will come when the British will enter the boat, I hope,” Juncker said at an EU summit in Brussels.

He also pointed out that the Brexit was not an end to the process of European integration.

The United Kingdom held a referendum last June and decided to leave the European Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March, thus starting the Brexit process.