22:28 GMT +310 March 2017
    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a political rally for his recently launched political movement, En Marche!, or Forward!, in Paris, France, July 12, 2016.

    National Front Says Macron’s Support Rising Over Fear of Le Pen Win

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    National Front Secretary General Nicolas Bay said that French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is seen as the last lifeline by many politicians who fear the collapse of Establishment parties, especially the Socialist Party and the so-called 'Republicans.'

    French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen.
    © AFP 2017/ Joel Saget
    Le Pen, Macron Have Equal Chances to Win 1st Round of French Pres. Election
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The support for French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has been growing as he is seen as an alternative by the politicians who fear the victory of far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen and collapse of the Socialist and The Republicans parties, FN Secretary General Nicolas Bay told Sputnik on Friday.

    On Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault stated that that he was going to support Macron rather than Le Pen and conservative candidate Francois Fillon. On Tuesday, President of the French National Assembly Socialist Claude Bartolone mirrored Ayrault's sentiment, saying that would give his vote for Macron in order to prevent a Le Pen presidency.

    “Emmanuel Macron is actually making the synthesis of the System … He is also seen as the last lifeline by many politicians who fear the collapse of Establishment parties, especially the Socialist Party and the so-called 'Republicans.' In front of this, we embody a real alternative, a patriotic one,” Bay said, answering the question what was the reason behind increase of support to Macron.

    On Monday, incumbent French President Francois Hollande said there was a "threat" of far-right Le Pen winning the presidential vote, stressing that the upcoming election result would not only determine the future of the "European structure," but also the future of France.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament
    © REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler
    EU Commission Expects Le Pen to Lose in French Election, Has No 'Plan B'
    Le Pen’s presidential program includes proposals on negotiations with the European Union on France's status, followed by a nationwide referendum on the membership of the bloc. The far-right candidate also intends for France to leave the NATO military command and ensure the country’s own ability to defend itself.

    An OpinionWay poll revealed earlier on Friday that Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen are both expected to receive 26 percent of votes in the first round of presidential election. In the second round Le Pen is projected to gain 35 percent of the votes against Macron who is expected to receive 65 percent of the votes.

    The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, while the run-off between the top two candidates is expected to take place on May 7.

     

    Tags:
    French Presidential Election 2017, National Front, Nicolas Bay, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, France
