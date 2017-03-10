Register
10 March 2017
    Copies of the latest issue of Charlie Hebdo newspaper are sold with other newspapers at a newsstand in Lille, northern France

    Paris Court Sentences Associate of Charlie Hebdo Attackers to 7 Years in Prison

    © AP Photo/ Michel Spingler
    Fritz-Joly Joachin, an associate of Kouahi brothers responsible for 2015 shooting in the office of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo was sentenced to seven years in prison, according to media reports.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The court in Paris sentenced an associate of Kouahi brothers responsible for 2015 shooting in the office of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to seven years in prison, local media reported on Friday.

    Fritz-Joly Joachin was arrested on suspicion of child kidnapping and questioned on his frequent telephone calls to Cherif Kouachi, the Ouest France news outlet reported.

    According to the outlet, Joachin confirmed being in contact with Kouachi as they were selling clothes illegally.

    The court also sentenced Chekhou Diakhabi, who had ties to a Paris terrorist cell, for nine years.

    On January 7, 2015, the office of Charlie Hebdo known for publishing controversial caricatures of religious figures, was attacked by Islamist gunmen who killed 12 people and wounded 11, after the magazine published cartoons of Prophet Muhammad.

    The Kouachi brothers were chased down and fatally shot by the French police two days after the attack.

