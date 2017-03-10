Register
19:26 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his fully budgeted manifesto, named a contract with the nation, in Paris, France, March 2, 2017.

    French Watchdog Stays Tightlipped Over Macron’s Alleged Undeclared Funds

    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7 0 0

    France’s anti-corruption body, in response to the inquiry into Emmanuel Macron’s financial affairs, refused to provide any details on allegations the presidential hopeful owned undeclared assets, citing a law on transparency in public life, in a letter obtained by Sputnik.

    French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ Joel Saget
    Le Pen, Macron Have Equal Chances to Win 1st Round of French Pres. Election
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Reports about Macron’s alleged undeclared assets emerged in 2016 when the French satirical weekly Canard Enchaîné revealed he had reportedly handed a false declaration to the French High Authority for transparency in public life (HATVP). In February 2017, Serge Grass, chair of the Union of Taxpaying Civilians, presidential candidate Paul Mumbach and leader of the Franche-Comté movement Jean-Philippe Allenbach initiated an inquiry into the discrepancies in Macron’s financial documents and sent a corresponding complaint to HATVP.

    The complaint drew attention to the sharp decline in Macron’s financial holdings over past years. Between 2010 and 2013, the former investment banker and Minister of Economy earned over 3 million euros ($3.2 million). In 2014, however, when he assumed government office, Macron declared only 156,000 euros. In accordance with his 2016 financial disclosure, his net worth totaled as little as 63,000 euros.

    "Since the officials of the High Authority are subject to professional secrecy pursuant to Article 19 of the above-mentioned Law of October 11, 2013 [on transparency in public life], I inform you that you will not be able to receive information of the action taken by the High Authority upon your request of information," the HATVP letter sent to Serge Grass on March 8 and obtained by Sputnik read.

    Meanwhile, Macron’s public declaration of assets for 2016 has been withdrawn from the HATVP website since Tuesday.

    Grass in an interview to Sputnik expressed hope that "sooner or later, there comes a point when such politicians as Macron should respond to these controversial facts in order to secure fair elections and future political stability of France."

    He also criticized the French mainstream media over its poor coverage of Macron’s financial affairs.

    "It shows clearly collusion between the justice system and the media in attempt to manipulate the elections in favor of a servant of speculative financial system," Grass said.

    The French electoral campaign has already been overshadowed by a series of political scandals.

    Candidate from the Republican party Francois Fillon has been hit hardest after an investigation was opened into allegations his wife and children received around $1.07 million in public funds for alleged "fake jobs" while working as parliamentary aides and assistants.

    Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Front party is also facing a slew of corruption charges. The European Union’s anti-fraud watchdog has demanded she pay back $365,000 in EU allowances after accusing her of breaking EU rules by using the institution's money to pay for two assistants who were carrying out non-parliamentary work.

    The first round of the French presidential election will take place on April 23, with the run-off scheduled for May 7.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    French Defense Minister Wants to Support Macron Instead of Own Party Candidate
    Macron Expected to Win First Round of French Presidential Vote With 26%
    French Presidential Hopeful Macron Vows to Fight for Women's Right to Abortion
    Tags:
    transparency, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok