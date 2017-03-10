German Parliament Passes Law to Increase Video Surveillance in Public Places

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The German lower house of parliament Bundestag agreed on a draft bill that would make it easier for private owners to install surveillance cameras in public places, local media reported on Friday.

According to Tagesschau broadcaster, Bundestag passed the law that would make it easier to install cameras in private homes, shopping centers, parking areas and other public places.

Bundestag reportedly decided to approve body cameras for police officers.

According to the news outlet, the federal police will also be able to use the automatic reading system for license plates.

The law is based on measures proposed by German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere in August last year to boost domestic security.