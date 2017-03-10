Over 70% of French Citizens Against Leaving Eurozone

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Nearly three-quarters (72 percent) of French citizens are against the idea of leaving the eurozone and returning to the national currency, a poll showed on Friday.

The poll, which was conducted by French political studies center Elabe for the Les Echos newspaper, also demonstrated that 37 percent of the respondents view France's EU membership as negative, while 31 percent view EU membership as positive. The poll also showed that 32 percent of respondents consider EU membership as both advantageous and disadvantageous.

The idea of leaving the eurozone was proposed by the presidential candidate from France's National Front party Marine Le Pen, who, according to the recent polls, has a chance of entering the second round of the elections together with the independent candidate, former Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron.

The French presidential elections will take place in two rounds on April 23 and May 7.