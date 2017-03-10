Over 70% of French Citizens Against Leaving Eurozone

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Nearly three-quarters (72 percent) of French citizens are against the idea of leaving the eurozone and returning to the national currency, a poll showed on Friday.
The idea of leaving the eurozone was proposed by the presidential candidate from France's National Front party Marine Le Pen, who, according to the recent polls, has a chance of entering the second round of the elections together with the independent candidate, former Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron.
The French presidential elections will take place in two rounds on April 23 and May 7.
All comments
Show new comments (0)