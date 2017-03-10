Belgium's Police Detain 2 People Over Terrorism Financing - Prosecutor's Office

© AFP 2017/ ERIC LALMAND / Belga Belgian Police Arrest Woman Over Possible Terror Attack Plan

–

BRUSSELS (Sputnik)Belgium's police have detained two people over alleged financing of terrorism during searches in Belgium's Anderlecht municipality and the city of Ghent, the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

The searches were reportedly conducted on Thursday.

"Two people were detained and delivered for police questioning. One of them was released after having been checked and questioned. Within hours the decision on the preliminary arrest of the second detainee will be made by the court investigator," the statement read.

The Prosecutor's Office added that no weapons or explosives were found during the searches.

Belgium has been investigating several cases relating to the 2015 terror attacks in Paris and March 2016 bombings in Brussels, the latter of which left 32 people dead and over 300 injured, as well as foiled terror plots in the country.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!