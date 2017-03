–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the survey, the level of support for Macron increased by 1 percent, compared to the poll published Thursday. The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon at the same time lost 1 percent, his support rate amounts now to 20 percent.

Comparing with the beginning of the week, both Macron and Fillon slightly improved their positions, as on Monday the projected public support for them amounted to 24 percent and 19 percent respectively. The National Front presidential hopeful lost one percent since Monday.

The French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is set for May 7.

