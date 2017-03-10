Register
13:21 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A group of migrants off an incoming train walk down a platform as they are accompanied by the police at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark near Malmoe on November 12, 2015

    Sweden Resorting to Wage Dumping to Avoid Migrants Twiddling Their Thumbs

    © AFP 2017/ TT NEWS AGENCY / STIG-AKE JONSSON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (98)
    0 19521

    Sweden's Trade Union Confederation, which represents over 1.5 million people working in the Nordic country of 10 million people, has proposed an apprenticeship program where unqualified immigrant workers would be paid low "wage dumping" salaries while gaining the requisite qualifications.

    Skåne, Sweden
    © Flickr/ Maria Eklind
    Uneducated Foreign Residents a 'Ticking Bomb' for Sweden's Labor Market
    In a complete policy reversal, the Swedish Trade Union Confederation (LO) has, in a new proposal, expressed that it favors lowering wages in a bid to revitalize Sweden's job market. It argues that if wages are lower, immigrants will have better job prospects. They've proposed that companies embrace an apprentice program whereby unqualified foreign-born "new Swedes" would enter the Swedish job market through what it calls "education jobs," the Swedish economic daily Dagens Industri reported.

    According to the proposal, newcomers to the job market will work while they obtain the right qualifications. In order to charm more employers with the new proposal, LO suggested lowering the wages of the workers concerned. The idea was hailed by the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise, as well as top politicians from the Social Democratic and the Conservative Parties.

    According to LO chairman Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson, the idea is to allow immigrants to enter the job market as neophytes and establish a career history before being paid at higher rates as trained professionals. In this connection, he called the notion of lowering wages "reasonable," noting that exact wage cuts would be negotiated by partners. The lower salaries would only be in place until workers obtained the right skill set. It was suggested that these apprenticeship periods would vary from industry to industry.

    Cloudberries
    © Flickr/ Ole Husby
    Sweden Stakes on Menial Jobs, Berry-Picking to Keep Migrants Busy
    The new initiative will primarily involve adult immigrants who a lack secondary education. According to LO, it will cover approximately 50,000 workers aged 25-45, targeting "new arrivals" in particular.

    Swedish Industry Minister Mikael Damberg said the government fully supported the proposal, which he hoped to become a reality soon.

    Elisabeth Svantesson, labor spokeswoman for the opposition Conservative party, welcomed LO's gambit, which bears striking similarities to the Conservatives' own policy.

    "Now it's up to LO and the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise to ensure that this plan becomes a reality," Svantesson said.

    Policemen and a group of migrants stand on the platform at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark in Malmo, Sweden
    © AFP 2017/ TT NEWS AGENCY / STIG-AKE JONSSON
    Swedish Population Swells to Ten Million, With a Little Help From Migrants
    In the last two years, Sweden, a sparsely-populated Nordic nation of 10 million, received over 200,000 asylum seekers, which has left a heavy toll on the country's welfare system and widened the employment gap. While unemployment among those born in Sweden is low and hovers around 4.3 percent, unemployment among those born abroad has reached 21.1 percent and continues to rise, the latest figures from the Swedish Employment Service found.

    Before the migrant crisis reached its peak in 2015, Swedish politicians and mainstream media were eager to portray the influx of asylum-seekers as a "rain of competence," insisting that highly-educated professionals would be queueing to Swedish employment agencies. In particular, Swedish national broadcaster SVT notoriously reported about "thousands of full-educated engineers, doctors and economists" fleeing to Sweden.

    Later, the overjoyed rhetoric had to be tuned down, as the Swedish government itself had to concede that the delight was premature and to launch a program of menial jobs with almost non-existent qualifications in order to employ their unaccomplished "new professionals."

    In 2015, Swedish men had an average monthly salary of 36,600 SEK ($4,040), compared with 33,900 SEK ($3,745) for women.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (98)

    Related:

    Sweden Advised to Set Up Hong Kong-Style 'Free Zone' for Migrants
    Eco-Unfriendly: Sweden Skimps on Environment to Afford More Migrants
    Less than 500 of Over 163,000 Asylum Seekers in Sweden Found Job in 2015
    Sweden's Snow Job: Migrants Spark Housing Problems, Spur Unemployment
    Most Common Job for Immigrants in Sweden: Janitor
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, trade union, unemployment, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok