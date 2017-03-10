Merkel’s Rating Reaches Highest Mark of 60% Since September 2015

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Merkel’s approval rating has gone up five percentage points, while leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Martin Schulz has lost three percentage points, now having a rating of 52 percent, the ARD-DeutschlandTrend survey showed on Thursday.

In September 2015, Merkel’s approval rating was 63 percent.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble enjoys the highest rating among German politicians – 65 percent, according to the ARD-DeutschlandTrend survey.

Overall, 44 percent of those surveyed are satisfied with the work of the federal government, which is a 4-percent drop as compared to last month.

The ARD-DeutschlandTrend survey was conducted on March 6-8 among over 1,000 people.

General elections in Germany are due to be held on September 24, 2017.