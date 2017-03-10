Finland's Finnair Cancels 100 Flights Friday Over Helsinki Airport Staff Strike

© AP Photo/ Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander Smuggled Goods: Finnair Flight Attendant Traffics 33 Chinese into Finland

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Finland’s national air carrier Finnair announced the cancellation of more than 100 flights on Friday due to a service workers strike at the Helsinki Airport, organized by IAU aviation union.

"We have to cancel over 100 flights on Fri due to strike by IAU union. We are so sorry about this," Finnair said Thursday on its Twitter.

Finnair added that the work is being carried out to reroute customers affected by the strike.

The strike is said to be caused by the dispute between the IAU and the service sector employer union Palta. They are trying to resolve the conflict with the help of a government mediator, according to media reports.

The negotiations between the parties were reportedly interrupted on Thursday, and are planned to be continued on Monday, or earlier if the situation changes.