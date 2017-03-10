Register
    EU Impatience Over Ukraine Failure to Implement Reforms to Grow

    Former Polish Prime Minister Leszek Miller claims that the European Union will get more impatient over Ukraine's failure to deliver on the promised reforms.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union will get more impatient over Ukraine's failure to deliver on the promised reforms, former Polish Prime Minister Leszek Miller told Sputnik.

    "The EU will be getting more and more nervous over the situation in Ukraine, especially due to the absence of the proposed reforms which might have been implemented, the absence of the effective fight with the pervasive corruption and the absence of stabilization," Miller said.

    The former prime minister suggested that visa-free regime between the European Union and Ukraine would be abolished, while the EU authorities would be dissatisfied with Ukraine's non-fulfillment of the bloc's recommendations.

    Police storm barricades in Kiev
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    'Where All Illusions Die': EU Not Ready to Accept Ukraine as Its Member
    Ukraine has been striving for integration with the European Union for years. The two sides launched a dialogue on liberalization of the visa regime in 2008 and the bloc proposed Ukraine a road map concerning the issue in 2010. The European Commission confirmed that Ukraine met all necessary conditions in December 2015.

    Yet another Ukraine's attempt to deepen integration to the European Union is the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, signed in 2014.  Ukraine had to implement a series of political and economic reforms aimed at improving political and social institutions and eliminating corruption to gain free-trade access to the EU market.

