MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French-Swiss construction materials company LafargeHolcim expressed readiness to sell cement for the building of the US-Mexico wall this month.

"I think that there are markets where one must be careful before declaring one’s candidacy," Hollande stressed at a Thursday press conference, as quoted by Le Figaro.

The executive order on the construction of the US-Mexico border wall, a plan that was central to US President Donald Trump's campaign, was signed on January 25.

Last summer, French media reported that the Lefarge factory located in the north of Syria, paid to the Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh) terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, in 2013-2014 to be able to stay operational and preserve its production activities.