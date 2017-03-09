Ukraine Uses UN Top Court to Voice Politically-Motivated Claims

© AP Photo/ Seth Wenig 'Beyond Good and Evil': Russian Foreign Minister Slams Ukraine for Blocking UN Statement on Churkin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukraine is using the UN International Court of Justice to voice politically-motivated accusations that are not in the scope of the court's jurisdiction, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The comments by the ministry refer to a lawsuit filed by Ukraine at the UN's top court in January accusing Russia of violating the Convention for the Suppression of Terrorism Financing and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

"Russia has already stated its arguments: Ukraine uses the court as a platform to voice politicized accusations that are out of the scope of the court's jurisdiction, has presented proof that Ukraine failed to justify appropriately its claims and has presented an objective picture of the situation in eastern Ukraine and the Crimea," the ministry said in a statement.

The hearings on the case were held on March 6-9. The court is expected to announce its ruling at an open session, but the date is still to be determined.