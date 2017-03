© AFP 2017/ Dirk Waem Belgian Police Carrying Out Counterterrorism Operation in Brussels’ Molenbeek

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The federal judicial police officers of West Flanders carried out searches overnight on March 7 during which they arrested a 24-year-old Belgian woman, identified as Molly B from Wevelgem, Le Soir newspaper reported.

She was charged with taking part in the activities of a terrorist group.

The Belgian authorities have been on alert since terror attacks at the Brussels airport and in the subway on March 22, 2016 killed 32 people and injured more than 300.

