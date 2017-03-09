Register
    Delegates at a plenary meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe

    Council of Europe Expresses Concern Over Rising Xenophobia in UK

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    According to reports, Council of Europe called on the UK authorities to do more to counter growing xenophobia and intolerance in society.

    The lettering Refugees GO HOME is sprayed onto a wall in Sigmaringen, southern Germany
    © AFP 2017/ DPA / THOMAS WARNACK
    Welfare Concerns, Not Xenophobia Behind Rise of Right-Wing Populism in Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The Council of Europe (CoE) on Thursday called on the UK authorities to do more to counter growing xenophobia and intolerance in society.

    "There have been positive steps across the United Kingdom to boost the rights of national minorities, say European experts, but intolerance and hate speech are growing… Global political events and concerns about immigration have contributed to anti-immigrant and anti-minority views in politics, the media and society at large in recent years," the human rights organization said in a statement after releasing a report on UK compliance with the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities.

    UK authorities continue to promote tolerance and multiculturalism, but recent domestic and international developments have contributed to growing intolerance and xenophobia, the report read.

    The report particularly blamed the media and some politicians for stirring racial hostilities on the back of perceived rising immigration. The main victims of such narratives have been Muslims, Gypsies, Irish Travelers and Roma, according to CoE.

    "Access to campsites by Gypsies and Travellers continues to be problematic, particularly in England and Northern Ireland. Local authorities appear to struggle with the task of providing adequate permanent and temporary sites for these groups," the report said.

    CoE called on UK authorities to promote intercultural dialogue, talk to media outlets and promote a more nuanced approach to reporting on issues that could fuel ethnic hostilities and establish an independent press regulator to oversee media ethics. The report also urged for the introduction of legislation ensuring Gypsies' and Irish Travelers' access to camp sites.

    The United Kingdom went through a surge of anti-migrant sentiment as the government made plans to leave the European Union following the Brexit referendum. In October, the UK Home Office figures showed a 41-percent year-on-year increase in hate crimes in July 2016.

    In January, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) warned that another wave of hate crime could sweep over the country after the government triggers article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, with the move expected in March.

