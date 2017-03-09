Berlin Says to Not Tolerate Attempts to Interfere in Communications Systems

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Germany will not tolerate attempts of interference in its communications systems, regardless of the perpetrator, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Thursday commenting on WikiLeaks’ information on the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
"This issue [on attempts to interfere in country’s communications systems] gains a new aspect when other countries are trying to interfere in the communications in a way to attempt to influence the formation of public opinion, we shall not tolerate this regarding of who is carrying out such attempts," Gabriel told a press conference.
According to him, Germany prefers to believe that information on CIA hackers is rumors.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete What a laugh - rumors indeed. As if the BND and NSA/CIA et al don't work shoulder to shoulder day and night. Listening to everything going on in the EU and feeding it alll to Merkel who controls the EU like her own little empire. That Germany and its spies relay the signals to operate US drones all around the Middle East and play a key roll in the drone strikes that kill innocents.
MaDarby
Germany has much Middle Eastern blood on its hands, is playing along with the anti-Russia propaganda campaign and now chooses to simply ignore hard evidence of its complicity in war crimes.