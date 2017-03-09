Berlin Says to Not Tolerate Attempts to Interfere in Communications Systems

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Germany will not tolerate attempts of interference in its communications systems, regardless of the perpetrator, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Thursday commenting on WikiLeaks’ information on the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

On Tuesday, whistleblowing website WikiLeaks began releasing what it called an unprecedentedly large archive of leaked information related to the CIA. The CIA can hack smartphones and access encrypted information from Telegram, WhatsApp, Signal and Wiebo messengers, WikiLeaks stated citing confidential information leaked from the CIA.

"This issue [on attempts to interfere in country’s communications systems] gains a new aspect when other countries are trying to interfere in the communications in a way to attempt to influence the formation of public opinion, we shall not tolerate this regarding of who is carrying out such attempts," Gabriel told a press conference.

According to him, Germany prefers to believe that information on CIA hackers is rumors.