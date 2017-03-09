Turkish Foreign Ministry Blasts Bulgaria Over Limited Election Ballot Boxes

© AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic South Stream Project Could Be Revitalized After Bulgaria Election - Hungary FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On March 7, Bulgaria announced that the number of ballot boxes for Bulgarian citizens living in Turkey will be limited to 35 ahead of the Bulgarian March 26 elections.

"We call upon the Republic of Bulgaria to abandon such practices which are intended to restrict the political rights of minorities in the country and are fundamentally contrary to the European rule-based system," Muftuoglu said on Wednesday.

In the statement, Muftuoglu claimed that the measure was intended to hinder ethnic Turkish Bulgarians from voting, adding that Turkey would "continue to provide the most ideal conditions for all Bulgarian citizens" living in Turkey to vote in the elections.

Muftuoglu also dismissed the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry's allegations that Turkey was offering "financial incentive" to voters, stressing that Turkey does not "interfere in the internal affairs of any state."

According to Bulgarian media reports, Turkey's Labor and Social Security Minister Mehmet Muezzinoglu publicly endorsed Bulgaria's pro-Turkey Democrats for Responsibility, Solidarity and Tolerance (DOST) party earlier this month.

