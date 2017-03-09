Merkel Views Tusk's Reelection as EU Council President as Sign of Stability

© AFP 2017/ Andreas SOLARO Merkel Praises Work of European Council President Tusk - Government Spokesman

BERLIN (Sputnik)The reelection of Donald Tusk for the second term as the European Council chief would be a sign of stability for the entire European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday.

"Today, we will also decide on the reelection of Donald Tusk as president of the European Council for next 2.5 years. I see his reelection as a sign of stability for the entire European Union, and I'm happy to continue working with him," Merkel said speaking in the German parliament.

Tusk's term as the European Council president will expire on May 31. At the summit of EU leaders in Malta in February, Tusk, who assumed office in December 2014, voiced his intention to continue his work as the European Council head.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico and Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek have already expressed their support for Tusk's reelection.

The Polish authorities decided to ditch support for the former Polish prime minister and proposed Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, a member of the European Parliament, as the only candidate for the EU top job nominated by Poland.

