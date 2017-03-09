London Mayor Welcomes Devolution Deal Giving City More Control Ahead of Brexit

© AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN UK Lawmakers Call for Devolution of Control Over Immigration Policy Powers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond presented the government’s annual Spring Budget to the House of Commons. Alongside the budget, the London Devolution Deal was published, which hands the capital’s mayor new powers in order to prepare the city for the future outside the European Union.

"I am pleased that the Chancellor has recognised that giving London more control is vital if we are to protect jobs and investment in the aftermath of Brexit. … Giving London the ability to invest more in building crucial new infrastructure and devolving control of business rates will help increase economic growth and improve productivity. And granting London greater control over health, criminal justice, skills and back to work programmes will allow us to better improve the life chances of thousands of Londoners," Khan said, as cited by the press release.

However, the mayor expressed disappointment over the fact that the government decided not to provide full funding for the capital’s police force. Among other issues that London is facing Khan listed the growing business rates that threaten the future of businesses in the city.

On January 27, a commission of experts published a report dubbed "Devolution: a capital idea," regarding a number of devolution proposals to London from the UK central authorities, including proposals to transfer certain revenues from several taxes and levies, mostly related to tourism, transport and income of residents, from the central government to the UK capital.

In the face of Brexit, London authorities have repeatedly called for more autonomy and revenues in order to protect jobs and prosperity of the city that could be affected by the Brexit process.