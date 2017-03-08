EU Commission Expects Le Pen to Lose in French Election, Has No 'Plan B'

BERLIN (Sputnik) – The European Commission expects far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen to lose in the upcoming French presidential election and has no "plan B" for an opposite scenario, EU Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said Wednesday.

"I have been engaged in politics for many years and my experience tells me that the ‘Plan B’ should not be prepared. If you do this, it means you do not believe in your ‘Plan A’ any more. Our ‘Plan A’ is that [Le Pen] will lose," Moscovici said in an interview with Die Zeit newspaper, adding that Le Pen’s defeat would have signified that the French people had not let her seduce them.

Moscovivi stressed that Le Pen’s victory would have marked "the end of Europe that we knew."

Moscovici also called on Europe to take a common stance regarding the new US administration, noting that US interests differed from those of the European states.

In mid-January, Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said Le Pen seeks radical reformation of the European Union and her program implied ruining the bloc and turning it into a free union.

According to recent opinion polls, Le Pen is most likely to win the first round of the French presidential election, scheduled for April 23, and to be defeated in the May run-off to either The Republicans presidential nominee Francois Fillon or independent candidate Emmanuel Macron.