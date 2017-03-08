Register
    Authorites inspect a truck that had sped into a Christmas market in Berlin, on December 19, 2016

    Germany Faces Threat of Islamist Terror Attack Any Moment

    Germany's domestic intelligence service said the threat level remains high.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Germany’s domestic intelligence agency has been receiving an increasingly high number of tipoffs about alleged Islamist terror plots, its chief said Wednesday, adding an attack was possible any time.

    "The threat level in Germany remains high. Germany climbed notably higher on the list of Daesh targets during 2016," Hans-Georg Maassen, the president of the Federal Office for Protection of the Constitution (BfV), said.

    Maassen said the Daesh terror group – outlawed in Germany, Russia and many other nations – has been increasing its capacity to carry out attacks on German soil, boosting its ranks to almost 1,600 members.

    The German intelligence agency has been studying a significantly larger amount of information related to possible Islamist terrorism, with the number of tipoffs tripling since 2013. It received 20 pieces of confidential information on during the Christmas and New Year festive period alone.

    Germany has been on edge after a string of Islamist-linked attacks last year, the deadliest being the truck-ramming of a Berlin Christmas market. The self-confessed Daesh member, Anis Amri, drove a stolen truck into a crowd, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.

      jas
      Voting choice is about the same in all Western countries. Do voters want more of the current mess or do they vote for an alternative, anti-establishment candidate? That's the choice.
      jas
      That's a good picture of the situation. We keep reading CIA shill articles about how dangerous conservative groups are, but look at what the globalists have brought to the West. Concentrate on that picture before voting and think if any of us really are safer with the politicians who have brought us nothing but war and terror, since about 1986.

      I was reminded yesterday that this seemed to start in about 1989, with the US invasion of Panama and the kidnapping of Noriega. Today, I remembered the 1986 CIA coup in the Philippines, when the US replaced Marcos with Aquino.

      It all started with Reagan and that will eventually become a negative part of his questionable legacy.

      Now, we have "immigrants" plowing into crowded sidewalks and markets with stolen trucks near our own homes. And the globalist/neocons say the alternatives to them are the problem?
